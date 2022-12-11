JAGUARS 36, TITANS 22: Trevor Lawrence threw for three touchdowns and ran for a fourth Sunday as the Jacksonville Jaguars kept their slim playoff hopes alive with a 36-22 victory over the AFC South-leading Tennessee Titans at Nashville, Tenn.
Lawrence completed 30 of 42 passes for a career-high 368 yards, finding tight end Evan Engram 11 times for 162 yards and two touchdowns. The result improved Jacksonville to 5-8, two games behind Tennessee in the division.
It was the third straight loss for the Titans, playing their first game after general manager Jon Robinson was fired Tuesday. Fans booed frequently after both Jaguars touchdowns in the third quarter and after Tennessee’s two three-and-outs offensively in the period.
Tennessee’s Derrick Henry ran 17 times for 121 yards and a touchdown, breaking a string of four consecutive games under 100 yards. But Henry rushed for just 24 yards after the first quarter as Jacksonville took the Titans out of their game plan by scoring 26-consecutive points.
Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill was 25 of 38 for 254 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. He also lost a fumble as the Jaguars recorded four sacks. Tennessee finished with four turnovers that the Jaguars cashed in for 20 points.
The Titans scored on two of their first three possessions. Henry scored on a 3-yard run to cap an opening drive that lasted nearly six minutes. After Lawrence and Engram teamed for a 12-yard touchdown strike, Tannehill hit Chigoziem Okonkwo with a 10-yard scoring pass with 3:03 left in the first quarter.
It was all Jacksonville after that. Riley Patterson kicked 37 and 43-yard field goals for Jacksonville before Zay Jones made a juggling 20-yard touchdown reception with 15 seconds left in the half for a 20-14 Jacksonville lead at intermission.
Lawrence finished off a march of just over seven minutes with a 1-yard touchdown run in the third quarter to make it 27-14. He then hit Engram with a 20-yard scoring strike less than five minutes later for a 33-14 cushion.
EAGLES 48, GIANTS 22: Quarterback Jalen Hurts threw for two touchdowns and rushed for another TD, Miles Sanders ran for two scores, and the Philadelphia Eagles defeated the host New York Giants 48-22 Sunday in East Rutherford, N.J.
The league-leading Eagles (12-1) clinched a playoff berth after Hurts was 21 of 31 for 217 yards and rushed seven times for 77 yards.
Sanders ran 17 times for a career-high 144 yards and became the first Eagle to eclipse 1,000 yards rushing in a season since LeSean McCoy in 2014.
Giants quarterback Daniel Jones finished 18 of 27 for 169 yards and one touchdown. He also rushed for a score.
The Giants (7-5-1) are 0-3-1 in their past four games.
The Eagles jumped to a 7-0 lead following an impressive 14-play, 84-yard drive in 8:05 capped by Sanders’ 3-yard touchdown run with 4:14 left in the first quarter.
Philadelphia went ahead 14-0 when Hurts connected on a 41-yard TD pass to DeVonta Smith on fourth-and-7 with 12:05 remaining in the second. New York’s Julian Love appeared to go for the interception instead of knocking the ball down and got beaten.
Giants punter Jamie Gillan soon muffed the snap and then illegally kicked the ball off a bounce. It resulted in a 10-yard penalty and loss of down.
On the Eagles’ next snap, Hurts lofted a 33-yard touchdown pass to A.J. Brown for a 21-0 advantage with 8:16 to go in the second quarter.
Elerson Smith blocked Arryn Siposs’ punt, which gave the Giants possession at the Eagles’ 15-yard-line with 4:15 left. Siposs advanced the ball and was hurt after a hit out of bounds. He was carted off the field with an ankle injury.
The Giants took advantage and closed to 21-7 when Jones threw a 2-yard touchdown pass to Isaiah Hodgins.
Jake Elliott kicked 29- and 39-yard field goals for a 27-7 Philadelphia lead.
Jones plunged in from the 1 to slice the deficit to 27-14 with 5:40 left in the third. Hurts responded with a 10-yard touchdown scamper for a 34-14 advantage with 1:41 remaining in the quarter.
Sanders’ 40-yard touchdown run with 6:01 to go gave the Eagles a 41-14 advantage. He has 11 rushing touchdowns this season.
Boston Scott added a 3-yard run for a 34-point lead with 3:09 left.
Giants backup quarterback Tyrod Taylor threw a late touchdown pass and a two-point conversion to end the scoring.
: J.K. Dobbins rushed for a season-high 120 yards and a touchdown to lead the visiting Baltimore Ravens to a 16-14 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday afternoon.
Dobbins carried the ball 15 times to headline a Ravens offense that racked up 215 yards on the ground. Justin Tucker added three field goals, including a 30-yarder with 3:19 left to play that put the finishing touches on the victory for Baltimore (9-4).
Tucker’s first field goal of the day made him the all-time leading scorer in Ravens franchise history, moving past Matt Stover.
Both starting quarterbacks were forced to exit the game due to concussion protocol. Pittsburgh’s Kenny Pickett left late in the first quarter, and the Ravens’ Tyler Huntley, who was filling in for an injured Lamar Jackson, departed late in the third.
Mitchell Trubisky took over for Pickett, completing 22 of 30 passes for 276 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions. Rookie Anthony Brown took over for Huntley, who threw for 88 yards on 8-for-12 passing before leaving.
Pittsburgh’s Diontae Johnson led all receivers with six catches for 82 yards.
The Steelers (5-8) cut their deficit to 16-14 with 2:30 remaining on Trubisky’s 10-yard scoring strike to Pat Freiermuth, but never had a chance to engineer a potential game-winning drive.
Neither team mustered any points in the third quarter, and when Pittsburgh tried to break the second-half stalemate with a 40-yard field goal from Chris Boswell, the kick was blocked.
Trubisky immediately drove Pittsburgh 64 yards in five plays after stepping in under center, with Najee Harris’ 1-yard TD run pulling the Steelers within 10-7.
Roquan Smith later picked off Trubisky, though, and Baltimore got a 35-yard field goal from Tucker to take a six-point advantage. Pittsburgh had a chance to counter, but Trubisky was intercepted again with 21 seconds left in the first half.
After the Ravens forced a three-and-out late in the opening quarter and Pressley Harvin III’s punt went just 17 yards, Dobbins followed with a 44-yard run and a 4-yard scoring scamper to put Baltimore up 10-0.
BENGALS 23, BROWNS 10: Joe Burrow finally figured out how to win the Battle of Ohio.
With their 23-10 victory over the Browns, the Bengals effectively snuffed out the Browns flickering playoff hopes -- although at 5-8, they haven’t been mathematically eliminated yet.
The Bengals, in winning their fifth straight game, improved to 9-4 and snapped a five-game losing streak to the Browns. They had also lost eight of their last nine to the Browns, and Burrow couldn’t get the Browns’ monkey off his back.
He’s 3-0 against the Chiefs but couldn’t get past Myles Garrett and Browns. That all changed on Sunday, despite the fact Burrow was without three of his top weapons in tight end Hayden Hurst, Tee Higgins (hamstring) and Tyer Boyd (finger).
But Ja’Marr Chase, who sat out the 32-13 Browns victory on Halloween night, caught 10 of 15 targets for 119 yards and a touchdown.
Burrow went 18 of 33 for 239 yards with 2 TDs and 1 INT for an 85.3 rating.
Deshaun Watson, in only his second game back after 700 days off, went 26 of 42 for 276 yards with 1 TD and 1 INT for a 79.1 rating.
Nick Chubb rushed 14 times for only 34 yards.
The Browns next opponent, the Ravens, beat the Steelers to improve to 9-4 and maintain their edge in the AFC North, but Lamar Jackson (knee) might still rest next Saturday.
Trailing 23-10, Watson was intercepted by safety Jessie Bates III on a pass intended for Donovan Peoples-Jones with 13:39 left in the game and the Bengals in field goal territory. But after they moved to the Browns 31, the Browns got an interception of their own keep themselves in the game.
Jadeveon Clowney tipped the pass and Deion Jones picked it off. Unfortunately for the Browns, they were unable to cash in on the opportunity. They marched to the Bengals’ 6, but Watson threw three straight incompletions, including one to Amari Cooper out of the back of the end zone, and one to Donovan Peoples-Jones at the left corner when Cam Taylor-Britt broke up the pass.
The Bengals extended their lead to 20-3 on a flea-flicker that caught the Browns defense off guard. Burrow handed the ball to Joe Mixon, who flipped it back to Burrow, who found receiver Trenton Irwin wide open over the middle of the field for a 45-yard touchdown.
Safeties Grant Delpit and most other Browns bit on the run, and Irwin had no defender within 15 yards of him.
But the Browns answered the flea flicker with a touchdown of their own — a 13-yarder by David Njoku, who dove for the pylon. The drive ended with three straight completions to Njoku, who had missed three of the last four games with injuries. It marked Watson’s first touchdown pass
The Browns, who trailed 13-3 at the half, had won the toss and deferred, but went three-and-out on their opening drive following a snap infraction by center Hjalte Froholdt on third down. Watson was sacked on fourth down to miss an opportunity to narrow the gap.