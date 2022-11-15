FORT WORTH — The lackluster start to a season that started with so much promise for No. 15 TCU grew even worse Monday night as unheralded Northwestern State shocked the Horned Frogs 64-63 at Schollmaier Arena.
Facing a Northwestern State team that was picked to finish in the bottom half of the Southland Conference, TCU found itself trailing 62-61 late in the game.
After Eddie Lampkin briefly put the Horned Frogs back in front, NSU guard Demarcus Sharp hit a turnaround jumper to give the Demons back the edge, 64-63, with 1:12 remaining.
The Horned Frogs squandered multiple chances to retake the lead, but were able to get the ball back with 6.6 seconds remaining with a chance to avoid the upset.
But Chuck O’Bannon’s 3-point attempt rimmed out to complete the ugly loss for the Horned Frogs (2-1).
The Horned Frogs played with Mike Miles Jr., who sat out due to a lower body injury. The preseason Big 12 Player of the Year was seen limping on the sidelines as he tried to cheer his team on.
His absence was felt as the Horned Frogs had issues finding offense late in the game. TCU gained some separation after the break and led by as many as 12 points, but the Demons relied on the 3-pointer to whittle down TCU’s lead.
Life without Miles
It was a growth opportunity for guards Shahada Wells and Rondel Walker as both played extended minutes. Miles was out after betting banged up with a lower body injury in the win over Lamar on Friday.
The team was without Damion Baugh again, who will miss three more games due to a NCAA suspension for signing with an agent that was certified by the NBA, but not NCAA. In their place, Jamie Dixon started Wells, Micah Peavy, Emanuel Miller, Chuck O’Bannon and Eddie Lampkin.
The starting line struggled to find its footing in the first half as the Horned Frogs shot just 31% and had seven assists against six turnovers.
3-point woes continue
The Horned Frogs were optimistic they addressed their 3-point shooting which was among the worst in the country in 2021. Three games in, it’s been hard to see progress. TCU entered the night only shooting 22% from outside and that percentage will only get worse.
TCU missed its first 11 3-point attempts as Northwestern State relied on a zone defense to keep the Horned Frogs out of the lane. Most of the shots were clean and open, but TCU failed to knock them down. Without making the defense respect them outside, the paint remain clogged.
On the flip side, TCU’s 3-point defense remains a work in progress.
The Horned Frogs limited most of the Northwestern State roster from getting hot, but couldn’t contain Ja’Monta Black. Black hit seven 3-pointers and was the main catalyst in helping the Demons storm back. He hit four shots in a row including a 3 that tied it at 61.