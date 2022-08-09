District Judge Bobby Bell excused the jury in the Alvin Mumphord III trial after the defense's closing arguments Tuesday afternoon, saying he would not keep the jury into the evening and court would resume Wednesday at 8:30 a.m.
Trial will continue with the state's closing argument presented by District Attorney Constance Filley Johnson, after which the jury will retire to deliberate 19 charges of the court.
Alvin Mumphord III, 45, was indicted on 22 counts of various sexual crimes involving students. The charges included 10 counts of indecency with a child by sexual contact, five counts of online solicitation of a minor by sexual contact and seven counts of improper relationship between an educator and a student, according to court records.
Three charges against Mumphord were abandoned during court proceedings, including two counts of indecency with a child by sexual contact and one count of of improper relationship between an educator and a student.
