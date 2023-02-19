North Korea fired a suspected ballistic missile Monday, authorities in Japan and South Korea said, in its second launch in less than three days.
The missile was fired toward waters off its east coast, Japan’s Coast Guard and South Korea’s military said. It appears to have already fallen, Japanese national public broadcaster NHK reported.
The U.S. held aerial drills with South Korea and Japan in a show of force on Sunday after North Korea’s intercontinental ballistic missile test, as tit-for-tat military moves added to simmering tensions in the region.
___
©2023 Bloomberg L.P. Visit bloomberg.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.