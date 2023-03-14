COLLEGE STATION — Texas A&M knows it's first things first in the NCAA Tournament, but that second thing second is a whopper in the state of Texas.
"We've got to beat Penn State first, and then we'll worry about that after the Penn State win," A&M forward Henry Coleman III said of perhaps facing old rival Texas in the second round.
The seventh-seeded Aggies open with the 10th-seeded Nittany Lions late Thursday night in Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa. A few hours prior second-seeded UT is a heavy favorite over 15th-seeded Colgate on the same court.
Should A&M and UT both win — and both are favored — the programs will collide on Saturday about 900 miles north of their campuses with a sweet landing in the Sweet 16 on the line.
Iowa was the setting for the baseball movie "Field of Dreams." Now the NCAA Tournament selection committee has constructed a potential court of dreams for A&M and UT fans in the Hawkeye State. Had the Aggies (25-9) and Longhorns (26-8) simply met smack in the middle and saved a lot of travel, they'd gather in the Lexington High gymnasium in Lee County.
The possible matchup that will pack living rooms and bars across the state on Saturday nearly happened seven years ago, only the Longhorns failed to uphold their end of the deal after 11th-seeded Northern Iowa toppled sixth-seeded UT on a halfcourt bank shot at the buzzer in the first round.
2023 NCAA Tournament bracket by Houston Chronicle on Scribd
Aggies forward Julius Marble grew up in Dallas but wasn't even yet a teenager when A&M exited the Big 12 and entered the Southeastern Conference in the summer of 2012. Marble said the state's most storied rivalry has lived on, however, and has added significance with Texas and Oklahoma entering the SEC in a little more than a year.
Marble vowed even the Aggies' players from out of state are aware of what UT vs. A&M being played would mean — even played out of state.
"They know the significance," Marble said. "... Even the freshmen know what's going on. Like Solomon Washington (from New Orleans) — he knows how much dislike we have toward people at UT."
The Longhorns hold a 138-87 advantage over the Aggies in the men's basketball series, with the last meeting a little more than three years ago in Fort Worth's Dickies Arena, a 60-50 UT nonconference win under then-coach Shaka Smart. The teams are soon to be rivals in a third league, after first meeting as Southwest Conference and Big 12 foes starting in 1917.
The rivalry received plenty of attention last summer, too, when A&M eliminated UT in the College World Series in Omaha, Neb., in the most ballyhooed baseball game between the two in history — again played far across the fruited plains from Austin and College Station.
Despite some failed efforts to match the Aggies and Longhorns in the Texas Bowl much closer to home following middling seasons by each, the two sides haven't played in football since a 27-25 UT victory on a Justin Tucker field goal in 2011 at Kyle Field. A&M athletic director Ross Bjork has said the Aggies will host the first football reunion between the two, as well, after UT joins the SEC next year.
Longhorns basketball has thrived under acting coach Rodney Terry, after then-UT coach Chris Beard was arrested on Dec. 12 and charged with a third-degree felony for allegedly assaulting his fiancée at their home in Austin.
The Travis County district attorney moved to dismiss the case about two months later, and Mississippi hired Beard this week to succeed the fired Kermit Davis. Terry was Beard's associate head coach at UT and has since navigated the Longhorns to the Big 12 tournament title and one of the nation's top eight overall seeds.
"(What) coach (Terry) has done in an incredibly tough situation ... is remarkable," A&M fourth-year coach Buzz Williams said. "In all of the things that transpired, to not know how it would all play out, the job he's done with the players he's done it with and a staff that has obviously been very supportive of him ... I've known him for a long time and he's done a fabulous job."
Williams then offered a reminder of what he's reminded his players of since the tournament bracket came out Sunday night.
"I'm just trying to process can we beat Penn State, and the work that we have to do to be in a position to beat them," Williams said with a smile.
His players have received the message, especially in facing a Penn State squad that has won eight of its last 10 games and lost by two to one of the nation's four No. 1 seeds, Purdue, in the Big Ten tournament title game.
"A lot of guys have talked about (A&M-UT) and it would be very exciting, but we've got to worry about Penn State first before we can worry about Texas," Marble said. "And the (Longhorns) have to worry about their game, too."