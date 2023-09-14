NSYNC wasn’t trolling after all when they reunited at Tuesday’s MTV VMAs. The '90s boy band is “bringin’ da noise” once again as they team up to release their first new song in over 20 years for the latest “Trolls” sequel.
The world got a sample of “Better Place” — the band’s first new song since 2002’s “Girlfriend” — at the end of the “Trolls Band Together” trailer that dropped Wednesday. The track will be released in full on Sept. 29, while excerpts are available now on TikTok.
The trailer also features one of NSYNC’s oldies but goodies — 1997’s “I Want You Back.”
The group took to Instagram on Wednesday with a video of the five of them mouthing along to audio from “Friends,” in which Joey and Rachel trying to suss out the secret the other knows. The teaser came on the heels of their reunion at the 2023 MTV VMAs, where NSYNC presented an exuberant Taylor Swift with the award for best pop video (“Anti-Hero”).
NSYNC — whose reunions over the years have previously included performances at the 2013 and 2018 VMAs — went their separate ways in 2002 after seven years and eight Grammy nominations.
The newest “Trolls” film, which hits theaters Nov. 17, will see Justin Timberlake once again lend his iconic voice to the character of Branch. Timberlake played the character in 2016’s “Trolls” and reprised the role in 2020’s “Trolls World Tour,” as well as the TV movies “Trolls Holiday” and “Trolls Holiday in Harmony.”
The “SexyBack” singer, 42, also recorded “Can’t Stop the Feeling” for the first flick and “The Other Side” for the follow-up.
©2023 New York Daily News. Visit at nydailynews.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.