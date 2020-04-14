Nurses bring a smile to passing cars

Every morning, the staff at the Courtyard Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center don costumes and fun accessories as they march, dance and wave to cars passing by the nursing home. Drivers respond by honking and waving back at the line of nurses along the sidewalk. The nurses said this is a fun way for them to bring smiles to passersby and make someone's day during these uncertain times amid the pandemic. "They smile, we smile," said Debra Young, charge nurse at the nursing home.
