Every morning, the staff at the Courtyard Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center don costumes and fun accessories as they march, dance and wave to cars passing by the nursing home. Drivers respond by honking and waving back at the line of nurses along the sidewalk. The nurses said this is a fun way for them to bring smiles to passersby and make someone's day during these uncertain times amid the pandemic. "They smile, we smile," said Debra Young, charge nurse at the nursing home.

Nurses bring a smile to passing cars
Buy Now

From left, Frances Ceballos, Thelma Rocha and Gloria Valenzuela wave and dance to music on Tuesday, at the Courtyard Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center. Cars that were passing by honked and waved at them. “They smile, we smile,” said Debra Young, charge nurse at the nursing home.
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Multimedia Intern

I grew up in Seoul and have worked around the world as a journalist, namely in Denmark, New York and D.C. Through my visual work, I aim to help people have a better understanding of their community. You can find me on Instagram @yehyunkim_visual.

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.