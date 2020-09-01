A.C. “Gus” Kubecka
SHINER — A.C. (Gus) Kubecka,73, passed away on August 30, 2020. He was born on January 14, 1947 in Shiner, the youngest of the three children born to August Jr & Mary (Mikes) Kubecka.
He began school at St. Ludmila’s Acadamy and graduated from Shiner High School in 1965. He joined the U. S. Navy and was very proud to have served his country. After receiving his honorable discharge he came back to his hometown of Shiner. He was asked to work at the First National Bank of Shiner where he remained for over 40 years working his way up to Executive Vice President and served on the Board of Directors. Gus served his community in many areas. He served twice as President of the South Central Texas Bankers Association, President of the Shiner Hospital Foundation, Shiner ISD School Board Secretary, Chamber of Commerce, Rotary Club, charter member of the Shiner Stock Show Committee and many others. In 1970 he married Suzy Riske, and they had 3 children, Robin, Chad and Grant.
In 2008 he married his beloved companion and best friend, Barbara Welfel. Whatever project he was working on, and there were many, Barbara was always by his side with physical or mental support. They traveled every opportunity they had. They enjoyed European and Caribbean cruises and self-guided trips through most of Europe.
While Gus was in the Navy, he did not get the opportunity to serve on a Navy ship, so after his retirement, he and his Navy buddy James Guseilo decided to board as guests on a container ship - off to China and South East Asia they went. They had such a good time so they decided to do it again - this time off to Europe. Each trip was about 3 months long.
Survivors are beloved wife Barbara (Welfel) Kubecka of Shiner; daughter, Robin Kubecka Parma (Mike) of New Braunfels and 3 children, Ava, Luke and Clare,sons, Chad Kubecka (Melinda) of Fulshear and 3 children, Jackson, Cody and Madeline, Grant Kubecka (Becky) and 2 children, Preston and Lyla, step-son Eric Grosenbacher(Laurie) of Katy; brother, Frank Kubecka (Candy) of Cedar Rapids , Iowa.
Preceded in death by his parents; sister, Rose (Kubecka) Butschek.
Rosary 7 p.m., Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at Thiele Cooper Funeral Home.
Funeral Mass 10 a.m., Thursday, September 3, 2020 at Sts. Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church with Rev. Bryan Heyer officiating. Burial to follow at Shiner Cemetery.
Pallbearers are Eric Kubecka, David Garbade, Greg Hybner, Joe Heiman, Brent Schacherl and Ed Neubauer.
Memorials may be given to St. Ann Catholic Church or Donor’s Choice.
Gus said his love of GOD and the support from his Barbara and family have provided him peace at this time. He will be forever missed.
Arrangements by Thiele Cooper Funeral Home, 361-293-5656.
