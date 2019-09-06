A.D. DICKIE COBB BEEVILLE - A.D. "Dickie" Cobb, 68, passed away on August 31, 2019. He was born on January 1, 1951, to Adolphus Dixon, Jr. and Lonnie M. (Palso) Cobb in Fort Worth Texas. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Julianna Cobb. He is survived by his wife, Linda Cobb of Beeville; sons, A.D. (D D) Cobb, IV of San Antonio and Ty D. Cobb of Houston; daughter, Camille (Danny) Cook of Midland; five grandchildren, Ava and Hayden Cobb, Logan, Haleigh, and Austin Cook, and many nieces and nephews. He was first and foremost a rancher, owning and operating the Cobweb Ranch in Bee County. He enjoyed horses, sports such as golf and football, traveling, people watching and fine dining. He loved visiting with family and friends, often utilizing his big storytelling skills about his adventures with anyone who had an ear to listen. A gathering to celebrate his life will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, September 14, 2019, at Galloway & Sons Funeral Home Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to M.D. Anderson.
