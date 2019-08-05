A.G. COTTON WEBSTER VICTORIA - A.G. "Cotton" Webster, 89, of Victoria passed peacefully and went to be with his Lord and Savior on August 2, 2019. Cotton was born July 27, 1930 in Marlin Falls, TX to the late Howard and Lula Mae Webster. Cotton was a truck driver and foreman. Cotton is survived by his wife, Gloria Webster; children, Elaine Baker (Gary) of Gonzales, Connie Bristol (Jimmy) of Shiner, Rose Vela (Scott) of Victoria, Sandy Presley of Yorktown, Misty Sanders Wright of Victoria, Roy Sanders of Yorktown, Gilbert Perez (Enda) of Victoria, Joseph Sanders (Lupe) of Hutto; sister, Carolyn Emerson (Billy) of Papalote; 23 grandchildren and 30 great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents; sons, Howard Webster, Aubry Webster Jr; sisters, Betty Jenkins, June Warner, Yvonne Webster; brothers, Charles, Jimmy, Wyly, Milton, Bobby and Tommy Webster. Visitation for family and friends will be Sunday, August 4, 2019 from 4-6 PM at Colonial Funeral Home. Funeral services are Monday, August 5, 2019 at 12 PM at Colonial Funeral Home with burial to follow at Resurrection Cemetery. Words of comfort may be shared at www.colonialfuneralhomevictoria.com
