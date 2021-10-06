Aaron Andrew Salge
GOLIAD — Aaron Andrew Salge, 50, of Goliad, passed from this earth on Thursday, September 30th, 2021. Family and friends may come by Grace Funeral Home, 214 N. Market in Goliad, Saturday, October 9th, from 10:00AM to 2:00PM to pay their respects. A guest book will be available to sign and a photo montage of memories of Aaron to watch. A service celebrating Aaron’s life will be held later that day at 3:00PM.
Aaron was born August 27th, 1971, in Corpus Christi to Andrew Clyde and Arleen Marie Dieringer Salge. Growing up in the Skidmore-Tynan area, he and his family attended Peace Church. It was there that he married his love, Leigh Ann Overlander, on March 10th, 2001. Aaron attended Texas A&M University and was an Aggie through and through. He was very proud to be an Aggie and that his daughter is now following in his footsteps. Aaron received his bachelor’s degree in Ag Economics from A&M, Class of 1993. Aaron continued to passionately support the A&M football team; he could always be heard cheering them on during the season. Aaron worked for over 27 years at the Bee County Co-Op, working his way up to General Manager. He also served 4 terms on the Board of Directors for San Patricio Electric Cooperative and was recently reelected for a 5th term. Aaron could often be found on many of the local golf courses, sharpening his golf swing and lowering his handicap. Being outdoors and enjoying a good hunt also brought many fond memories for Aaron. His greatest passion was his family; supporting his two children and spending time with them brought him great joy.
Aaron was preceded in death by his grandparents, A.R. “Skinny” and Elvira “Ellie” Dieringer; H.H. and Willie Mae Salge; and his father-in-law, Walter Overlander.
Aaron is survived by his loving wife of over 20 years, Leigh Ann Salge of Goliad; his two adoring children, Jensen Salge and Evan Salge; his parents, Andrew, and Arleen Salge of Tynan; his brother, Ashton Salge and his wife, Melissa, and their daughter, Ella, of Tynan; mother-in-law, Mary Ann Overlander of Goliad; sister-in-law, Shannon Baccus and her husband, Bryon, of Aransas Pass; along with numerous other loving family members and friends.
The family would like to thank all the doctors, especially Dr. Nezhad and Dr. Llompart, and all the ICU nurses, especially Duane, Dina, X, Connie, Amanda, Lee Ann, Oly, Diane, and Jordan, for their compassionate care and kindness during Aaron’s illness and hospital stay.
In lieu of flowers, friends and family may provide a donation toward a scholarship fund at Goliad National Bank, PO Box 1337, Goliad, TX 77963, Acct #54017868, which will be used to ensure his children have the support they need to pursue a higher education, (checks should be made out to Leigh Ann Salge for banking purposes). Donations may also be made to Peace Church, PO Box 1, Tynan, TX 78391.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Home Goliad.
