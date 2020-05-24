AARON HOUSTON WOODSBORO - Aaron Houston, 65, passed away May 20, 2020. He was born October 24, 1954 in Gonzales County. Coach Houston is survived by his sister Betty (James) Gaddis of Kingsville, TX. 2 nephews and a niece. Pallbearers will be Quinton Burns, Garrett Burns, Brett Lopez, Jesus Garcia, Ty Bell, Roel Flores, Richard Steik and Ronnie Steik. A visitation will be Sunday, May 24, 2020, at Moore Funeral Home Chapel from 1:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. Graveside services will be Monday, May 25, 2020, at LaRosa Cemetery at 10:00 a.m. followed by Memorial services at Woodsboro Eagle Football Stadium at 11:00 a.m. In Lieu of flowers please make donations to the Coach Houston Good Enough is not Good Enough Memorial Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 90, Woodsboro, Texas 78393. Services entrusted to Moore Funeral Home, Inc. 402 South Alamo Street; Refugio, Texas 78377 Ph. (361)526-4334

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

Load entries