Abbie Kristen Knezek
YOAKUM — Abbie Kristen Knezek, age 39, was called to her heavenly home Saturday, July 31, 2021. She was born August 7, 1981 in Brenham to Charles and Cynthia (Echenhofer) Hahn. She was baptized, confirmed and married to Brian at Grace Lutheran Church in Brenham.
Abbie graduated from Brenham High School, and then pursued a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice from Sam Houston State University, receiving her diploma May 17, 2003. She married Brian Knezek July 16, 2005, and she immediately made her new home and many friends in Yoakum and surrounding areas. She found her ideal job and attained the position of Supervisor II for the Child Protective Agency where she was dedicated to being an advocate for so many children over the years. Abbie was the most loving wife and mother who truly loved her family and pets (especially Tiny Dog) and enjoyed life to the fullest. She loved her home and loved to cook and bake. Most evenings, Abbie would be found in her kitchen trying new recipes, working in her yard or packing the camper for the next trip. She looked forward to the weekends where she spent time camping, fishing and hunting. Camping with family and friends was a true joy, and she always valued that special time together. Abbie was not timid when fishing, and catching the biggest fish was a monument to her outdoor skills. During hunting season, she packed the family’s bags and groceries and off to the lease the entire family went. Her time at the lease with Brian and Kinley were an attribute to her love of family and outdoors. Her skills in hunting were quite evident when it was her time to bag a buck. She was an advocate for doing the best that she could whether it be her family, her kitchen skills, or outdoor skills. Abbie lived her life following Corinthians 13:7-8: Love. It always protects, always trusts, always hopes, always perseveres. LOVE NEVER FAILS.
Survivors are her husband Brian Gilbert Knezek and daughter Kinley Grayce Knezek; parents, Charles and Cynthia Hahn of Brenham; sisters, Emily Melngailis (Noah) of San Antonio and Katie West (Cameron) of Dallas; brother, Andrew Hahn (Hanna) of Brenham; Father & Mother-in-law, Ernest and Jeannie Knezek of Yoakum; numerous nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by her brother, Adam Hahn; grandparents, Jimmie and Alma Hahn, Sr., William Echenhofer and Wanda Echenhofer.
Visitation 5 to 7 p.m., Wednesday, August 4, 2021 at Thiele Cooper Funeral Home.
Funeral Service 10:30 a.m., Thursday, August 5, 2021 at Holy Cross Lutheran Church with Rev. Matthew Jacobs officiating. Burial to follow at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery.
Pallbearers are Andrew Hahn, Noah Melngailis, Cameron West, Cody Garrett, Robert Knezek, Collin Morgan, Michael Trojcak, John Schulte, Chad Vogler, David Heller and Tim Kennedy.
Honorary Pallbearers are Shawn McConothy, Jack Garrett, Calvin Farrack, Ryan Wenzel, Kevin McGee and all the Employees of Child Protective Services.
Memorials may be given to Holy Cross Lutheran Church, Grace Lutheran Church in Brenham, or Kinley Knezek College Fund.
Arrangements by Thiele Cooper Funeral Home, 361-293-5656.
