Abel Abelardo Reyna
VICTORIA — Abel Abelardo Reyna, of Victoria, TX, passed away on Friday September 10,2021 with his family by his side.
Abel was born in Victoria, Tx to Abel and Mary Reyna on April 12, 1967. He was a military veteran and served in the Marines from 1986 to 1993. He enjoyed riding his motorcycles, spending time with his kids and grandkids, laughing and dancing.
Abel is preceded in death by his beautiful daughter Felicia Reyna, maternal grandparents and paternal grandparents.
Abel is survived by his parents Abel and Mary Reyna. Daughters Andreana Reyna ( Nathan) and Brandi Garcia. Siblings; Abbie Hysquierdo (Lupe), Debbie Naranjo (Frank), Billy Reyna( Becky) and Theresa Reyna. He has 8 grandchildren whom he loved very much and many nieces/nephews and great nieces/nephews.
A viewing will be held from 2-7 PM on Friday, September 17, 2021 at Heavens Gate Funeral Home.(361)573-2777
Funeral Services & Military Honors will be held at 11 AM Saturday, September 18, 2021 at Heavens Gate Funeral Home with Pastor Tony Velasquez of Faith Family Church, officiating.

Recommended For You


Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.