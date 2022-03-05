Abraham A. Suarez Jr.
VICTORIA — Abraham A. Suarez Jr., age 72 of Victoria passed away Wednesday, March 2, 2022. He was born December 18, 1949, in Victoria to Abraham Z. Suarez of Victoria and the late Josephine Alvarado Suarez. He is survived by his father; daughters, Cora Ojeda of Pasadena, and Jasmin Hernandez (Odessa) of Port Lavaca; son, Abe Suarez (Glenda) of Victoria; companion, Beatrice Satberry of Yoakum; sisters, Theresa Escobar of Victoria, Josie Trevino (Adolf) of Flowermond, and Esperanza Suarez of Victoria and brother Cruz Suarez (Janie) of Victoria. He is also survived by 6 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by his son Joseph Suarez, Sisters, Esther Licerio, Janie Pena, brothers, Armando Suarez, Cruzito Suarez, and Adam Suarez. Visitation will begin Sunday, March 6, 2022, from 5 - 8pm with a Rosary to be recited at 6pm at Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home in Victoria. Visitation will resume Monday, March 7, 2022, at 8:15am with a Funeral Mass to be celebrated at 9am at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church. Burial to follow at Resurrection Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Emilio Licero, Joey Sanchez, Jimmy Sanchez, Armando Suarez, David Suarez, Adam Suarez, Roman Suarez, and Juan Ojeda. Honorary Pallbearers will be Michael Ojeda and Abe Suarez.
Under the direction of Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home in Victoria, 361-575-3212.
