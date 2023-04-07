Ada Merle Stange
VICTORIA — Ada Merle Denton (Angerstein) Stange was born November 8, 1941 in Bay City, Texas to Huberta Weisiger Bowie Peterson. Ada was an active member of First English Lutheran Church for most of her life. She served on many church boards and could always be found in the kitchen preparing and serving food for church events. She later joined Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church and continued her service, until she was no longer able.
Ada is preceded in death by her husband Harold Angerstein, second husband Marvin Stange, brother Hubert “Lang” Parma, sister-in-law Thelma Jean Parma “Jeanie” and many more loved family members.
She is survived by her Children Belinda Angerstein Kinkade (Rhett), David Angerstein (Rebel) and Lesli Angerstein Hill (James Jr.). Grandchildren Ashly Angerstein, James Hill, Haley Kinkade, Ashton Hill, Shassidy Shultz, Jacob Brooks and Joseph Brooks as well as 4 great grandchildren and her Niece Patty Parma Phillips (Cliff).
Visitation is Monday April10, 2023 from 9-10 am at First English Lutheran Church with the funeral service to begin at 10 am with burial to follow at Memorial Park Cemetery.
Memorials: First English Lutheran, Our Saviour’s Lutheran, Adopt A Pet or Hospice of South Texas.
To share a fond memory visit www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.