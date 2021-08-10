Adam R. Rosales
VICTORIA — Adam R. Rosales, 74, of Victoria went to be with Lord on Tuesday August 3, 2021 while at home with his wife and daughter by his side. Adam was born in Kingsville on April 27, 1947 to the late Manuel R. Rosales and Rosa Rangel. Along with his parents he is preceded in death by his sister, Maria E. Cavazos and brothers, Manuel R. Rosales Jr. Ernest R. Rosales and Ruben Rosales. Left to cherish his memory is his wife Paula H. Rosales, daughters, Michelle R. Moreno (John), Valerie A. Rosales (Lupe), sons, Adam P. Rosales, Paul T. Rosales, grandchildren, Eileen N. Moreno, Kiana M. Canales, Damian Cano and great-grandchildren, Sebastian C. Liserio Jr, Ariel Rene Canales, Bailey Canales and Dean Hunter Canales and brothers Toribio R. Rosales (Lucy) and Jose Angel Rosales (Susie). Adam was drafted into the United States Army in 1966 where he was stationed at Fort Polk Louisiana and served in the Vietnam War. He enjoyed family gatherings, spending an evening out or watching a Dallas Cowboys game. His family was the most important thing to him. He loved his wife, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren and their daddy will forever be in their hearts. A visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 10, 2021 at Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home from 5pm - 8pm with the Holy Rosary to be recited at 7pm. On Wednesday, August 11th a mass will take place at Our Lady of Sorrows beginning at 1pm with a burial to follow at Resurrection Cemetery. Honoring Adam as pallbearers are Damian Cano, Martin De La Garza, Joe Rosales Jr. Sebastian C. Liserio, Lupe Cano, John R. Moreno with honorary pallbearers, Sebastian C. Liserio Jr, Dean Hunter Canales, Eileen N. Moreno, Ariel R. Canales, Kiana M. Canales, Bailey A. Canales, Toribio R. Rosales, Jose Angel Rosales Paul Thomas Rosales, Adam Paul Rosales, Michelle Moreno, Valerie A. Rosales, Paula Rosales, DAVA Auxiliary and his numerous nieces and nephews. A special thank you to the Veteran’s Affairs, Dr Van Metre, Dr. Holt, Dr. George, Dr. Cody Crimson, as well as the staffs of Post Acute Medical Center, Citizens Hospital, and Kindred at Home Nurses. Daddy will forever be in our hearts.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Letter: We need to pray for America (8)
- Texas governor orders new try at passing GOP voting laws (5)
- Syndicated column: When does the COVID-19 panic end? (5)
- Syndicated column: Republicans continue petty political squabbles amid the pandemic (5)
- The same GOP playbook (5)
- City of Victoria proposes a $166 million budget (4)
- Letter: Things need to change in Victoria (4)
- Teachers prepare for back to school (3)
- Letter: 'I am convinced fraud exists' (3)
- Letter: We took an oath (11)
- Jewel Jeanette Payne (2)
- Criminal justice advocate barred from Victoria County courthouse after making TikTok (2)
- 'Its getting worse': COVID-19 hospitalizations in Crossroads continue to rise (2)
- Letter: Task force member clarifies recommendations (1)
- Fun-loving dancers turn street into a dance floor at "Rock the Park" event (1)
- Keith Greebon (1)
- Signs will not deter smugglers (1)
- VISD board works through bond proposal (1)
- The Wall Street Journal on New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and sexual harassment (1)
- We froze, Abbott got paid - $1 million from the billionaire profiteer of Texas’ deadly storm (1)
- Forrest A.M. Volkert (1)
- Willie James Crosby (1)
- Victoria doctor reflects on 65 years of practicing medicine (1)
- Abbie Kristen Knezek (1)
- Oscar McKenzie Cardenas (1)
- The American Rescue Plan will send $32 million to Victoria (1)
- Charlie A. Baros (1)
- School districts may need to consider offering remote learning, again (1)
- SANDRA ANNETTE SANDERS PAUL (1)
- A federal lawsuit was filed against top Victoria County law enforcement officials. Here is what we know so far (1)
Online Poll
Have you ever been on a hog hunt?
You voted:
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.