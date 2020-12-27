Adan Garza Barrientos
VICTORIA — Adan Garza Barrientos went to be with the Lord Tuesday, December 22, 2020, at the age of 85. He was born December 15, 1935 to the late Demetrio and Delores Barrientos.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, December 29, 2020 from 6:00 - 8:00 pm with a rosary to be recited at 7:00 pm at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Highway, Victoria. A Funeral Mass will be held Wednesday, December 30, 2020 at 1:00 pm at Santisima Trinidad (Holy Trinity) Catholic Church, 2901 Pleasant Green, Victoria. Interment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Martin Vargas, IV, Michael Vargas, JD Dinkins, Albert Gomez, IV, Aron Vargas, and David Torres, Jr.
Adan married the love of his life, Maria Hernandez. He played baseball in his younger years and loved to watch the Houston Astros, Atlanta Braves and Dallas Cowboys. He enjoyed gardening and cooking for everyone around him. He was a loving husband, father, brother, and grandfather. He leaves behind a family he loved dearly. He led a great life and a peaceful death.
Adan is survived by his wife of 42 years, Maria Barrientos; children Martin (Nora) Vargas, Maribel (Albert) Gomez, David Barrientos, and Fernando Barrientos; sister Amalia Gonzales and 8 grandchildren, Martin, JD, Michael, Albert, Danielle, Gabi, Ambree, and Aron.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers Ruben, Elaido, Roberto, and Ricardo Barrientos and sisters Guadalupe Garza and Angelita Cano.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.
