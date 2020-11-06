Addie Belinda
Mc Clendon
MISSOURI CITY, TX. — Addie Belinda Hall McClendon, 71, formerly of Port Lavaca Texas, passed away Friday October 30,2020 in Houston Texas. She was born August 11, 1949 to the late Willard Clenton Hall Sr. and Leola Barefield Hall. Linda as most people knew her received her basic education in Port Lavaca. She continued her education and worked for Chase Bank for many years.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Sister: Theresa Hall Hosey and Brother: Barry Louis Hall.
She is survived by her Son Elliott Derong Green of Houston Texas, Sister: Jeanne Hall of Fresno Texas and Brother: Willard Clenton Hall Jr. of Houston Texas.
Walk in visitation Saturday November 7, 2020 10:00 until 11:45 am. at First United Methodist Church, 814 North San Antonio Street in Port Lavaca Texas. Funeral service will follow at 12:00 noon. Officiating minister Rev. Johnny Davenport. Interment Port Lavaca Cemetery. CDC Guidelines will be followed for the safety of everyone.
