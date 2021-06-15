Addie “Marie” Politsch
VICTORIA — Addie “Marie” Politsch, 77, was called to her eternal home on April 25, 2021. She was born July 14, 1943, in Greenville, Alabama to the late Galonda William Argemunti and Polly (Landon) Argemunti. She enjoyed nothing more than spending time with family and friends.
Marie moved to Victoria in the late 50’s. She had many management jobs in retail sales. Marie opened and managed the first Pier One in Victoria. She also enjoyed retail in-store product demonstrations, where she loved meeting and talking with the people. But most of all, Marie looked forward to consecutively managing Cherry Hill Santa photos in the mall, as well as coordinating Cherry Hill’s Easter Bunny at the mall. She also enjoyed coordinating many other personal events with Santa’s presence. In her spare time, she enjoyed making flower arrangements and crafting.
Marie’s late husband, Preston “Pepper” Politsch, played Santa Claus until his passing in 1999.
She is survived by her husband, James C. Schelper; Daughter, Debbie Breeden (Duane); Grandsons, Brandon Breeden and Blake Breeden (Catherine); Great-Grandchildren, Aaron Breeden and Shelby Breeden. She is also survived by three stepsons, Jeffery, Keith and Matthew.
Marie is preceded in death by her Parents, Galonda William Argemunti and Mother, Polly Landon; and Half-Brother, LeNeau Landon.
Visitation will be at Rosewood Funeral Chapel, June 19 from 10:00 - 11:00, with a Celebration of Life ceremony at 11:00.
Words of comfort may be shared at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.
