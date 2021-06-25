Addie Rhea Schmidt
VICTORIA — Addie Rhea Schmidt went to be with the Lord June 21, 2021. She was born June 9, 2021 in Houston, Texas to Kevin M. and Ashleigh E. Schmidt.
Visitation will be held Sunday, June 27, 2021 from 5:00 - 7:00 pm at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Highway, Victoria. Private funeral and burial services will be held at a later date at Coletoville Cemetery.
Addie is preceded in death by her maternal great grandparents Darrel Martin, George Gherdovich and Yvonne Wright and paternal great grandparents Wesley R. Schmidt, Nanna Schmidt and Theofil Kocian, Sr.
She is survived by her parents Kevin and Ashleigh Schmidt; maternal grandparents Alyce and Steven Martin; maternal great grandmother Judith Gherdovich; paternal grandparents Wesley Joel and Sandra Schmidt; paternal great grandmother Sylvia Kocian; uncles Calvin Schmidt and Christopher Martin and aunt Kelsey Schmidt (Colton Frontz).
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Addie’s memory may be made to Texas Children’s Hospital, 6621 Fannin Street, Houston, Texas 77030.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.

Recommended For You


Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.