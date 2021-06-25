Addie Rhea Schmidt
VICTORIA — Addie Rhea Schmidt went to be with the Lord June 21, 2021. She was born June 9, 2021 in Houston, Texas to Kevin M. and Ashleigh E. Schmidt.
Visitation will be held Sunday, June 27, 2021 from 5:00 - 7:00 pm at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Highway, Victoria. Private funeral and burial services will be held at a later date at Coletoville Cemetery.
Addie is preceded in death by her maternal great grandparents Darrel Martin, George Gherdovich and Yvonne Wright and paternal great grandparents Wesley R. Schmidt, Nanna Schmidt and Theofil Kocian, Sr.
She is survived by her parents Kevin and Ashleigh Schmidt; maternal grandparents Alyce and Steven Martin; maternal great grandmother Judith Gherdovich; paternal grandparents Wesley Joel and Sandra Schmidt; paternal great grandmother Sylvia Kocian; uncles Calvin Schmidt and Christopher Martin and aunt Kelsey Schmidt (Colton Frontz).
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Addie’s memory may be made to Texas Children’s Hospital, 6621 Fannin Street, Houston, Texas 77030.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.
