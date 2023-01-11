Adela de la Garza Farias
PORT LAVACA — Adela de la Garza Farias entered enteral rest at the age of 92 on Sunday, January 8, 2023. She was born on June 30, 1930 on a ranch in Refugio County to her parents, Apolonia Guzman and Primitivo de la Garza. She was the last of thirteen children to grace the Earth. She married her love, Sabas Farias, on April 3, 1954. They had four children, Charlie Farias married to Josie, Susie Perez married to Arnulfo, Sammy Farias married to Maria and Nelda Benavides married to Bobby. After 68 years of marriage, she was most proud that she always had a houseful of grandkids and great grandkids. She loved all of her babies. She had a large family and loved it when they would call and check in on her. Her nieces and nephews always held a very special place in her heart because she loved her siblings so much. Adela spent her days going to the Bingo, watching her novellas, praying, enjoying outside and spending time with her beloved friend, Minga Trevino. Adela will be in the hearts of all that knew her and her faith and love will be forever passed on through her family. Please join the family to honor her memory and a beautiful life lived on Friday, January 13, 2023 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Tivoli, Texas. A Rosary will be said at 9:30am followed by Mass at 10:30am. After Mass, Adela will be moved to her final resting place at the Tivoli Cemetery.
Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.richardsoncolonial.com.
