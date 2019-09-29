Gonzales, Adela

ADELA ACUNA GONZALES EDNA - Adela Acuna Gonzales, of Edna, Texas passed away on Wednesday, September 25, 2019, at the age of 93. She was born in McFaddin, Texas on September 7, 1926, to the late Pablo Acuna and Catarina Lara Acuna. Adela is survived by her son: Abelino A Gonzales of Wharton. In addition to her parents Adela is preceded in death by her husband; Jesus Gonzales; brothers; Manuel Acuna, and Miguel Acuna. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, October 1, 2019, from 10:00am to 11:00am, with a Rosary to be recited at 11:00am, at the Oaklawn Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral service will begin at 11:30am on Tuesday, October 1, 2019, in the Oaklawn Funeral Home Chapel. Burial following at the Latin American Cemetery in Edna, with reverend Michael Petering officiating. Pallbearers will be Jesse Monteloga , Gilbert Alonzo Ramo, Diego Ramo, Oscar Rodriguez, Jim Brecker, and Tony Gonzales, Jr. Arrangements are under the direction of Oaklawn Funeral Home in Edna. 361-782-2221. www.oaklawnfhednatx.com

