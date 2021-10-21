Adelaide “Teri” V.Ochoa
VICTORIA — Adelaide “Teri” V. Ochoa,R.N, 60 of Victoria, Texas passed away in her home surrounded by family on October 15, 2021. She was born June 23,1961 to the late Richard Villareal Sr. and Frances Vega. She was married to her husband Doroteo Ochoa for 20 years. Teri is survived by her children; Yolanda Cervantes, Klaressa Quintero and Leonardo Cervantes. Her brothers Richard (Rick) Villareal, Charles (Charlie) Villareal, Alexander (Alex) Villareal, Travis Villareal and Tommie Villareal; 24 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews and family members. Proceed in death: Daughter Colleen Cervantes, sister Aubrey Pena and Father Richard Villareal Sr.
Visitation will be on Friday, October 22,2021 from 5pm-9pm rosary recited at 8pm at Heavens Gates, 412 N Main St, Victoria, Tx. Funeral Mass will be on Saturday October 23, 2021 at 9:00 am at Our Lady of Sorrows in Victoria, Texas with interment to follow at Memorial Park Cemetery. Pallbearers: Richard Villareal, Charles Villareal, Alexander Villareal, Tommie Villareal, Leonardo Cervantes, Seth Lopez-Cervantes. Honorary Pallbearers: Jose Lopez Jr, Gerald Vasquez, Gabriel Vasquez, Jayden Carroll, Daylin Cervantes, Elias Martinez.
