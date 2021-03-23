Adelaido Posada
VICTORIA — Adelaido Zambrano Posada Jr. passed away peacefully on March, 18, 2021 at the age of 73. He was born in Beeville, TX to the late Adelaido Sr. and Beatriz Posada. He is preceded in death by his brothers Abelardo, Armando and Alejandro Posada, his daughter Martha Linda Posada and his grand-daughter Olivia Patricia Posada. He is survived by his wife Mary Jane Posada, his sons Roland, Richard (Emily), and Robert Posada; his grandchildren Téa, Aaron, Eve, Samuel, and Lilliana Posada; his sisters Gloria Barrientos, Susanita Estrada and his brother Felipe Posada. Adelaido was a dedicated husband, he and Mary Jane had just celebrated their 50th anniversary in August 2020. He was a proud father and grandfather, Papo, who loved to spoil his pride and joy grandkids. He was a devoted parishioner of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Bloomington, Texas where he volunteered as a CCD teacher. He was also a member of the Cursillos and a Lifetime Member of the Bloomington Knights of Columbus where he served as a Third Degree Knight and Officer. Adelaido was a proud combat veteran of the Vietnam War, where he served two tours and earned the rank of Sergeant. While serving as a member of the 5th Infantry Division and 101st Airborne he earned The Combat Infantry Badge, multiple Purple Hearts, multiple Silver Stars as well as the U.S. Airborne Parachutist Medal. Upon returning to civilian life he was an active member of his local Veterans of Foreign Wars Post and he went on to serve as the Post Commander of VFW Post 6074 for over a decade. He also dedicated much of his time helping fellow veterans to pursue the full extent of their military benefits. Adelaido worked throughout Texas in many trades. There was rarely a job he did not dare to tackle. Along the way he developed friendships that would follow for years to come. He was well known throughout the community and also served on the Bloomington Volunteer Fire Department. There was seldom a time while out that he wasn’t greeted by multiple friends from years gone by. It seemed he hardly knew a stranger. His family and friends knew he was always there for a helping hand and a good laugh. Pallbearers will be Felipe, Robert, Richard, Roland, Samuel and Aaron Posada. Honorary Pallbearers will be Billy Brown, Ray Fagg, Constantino Martin, Sammy Brown, Ernie Pemberton, Mark and Michael Posada, Charles Aguillon, Armando Posada, Brandon and Nicholas Barrientos. Flower Girls will be Tea, Lilliana and Eve Posada. Adelaido’s family welcomes all who knew him or wish to pay their respects to join them at Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home in Victoria on Wednesday March 24, 2021 from 4:00 - 8:00PM with a Rosary at 6:00PM. A Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday March 25, 2021 at 10AM at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church with burial to immediately follow at San Jose Cemetery in Bloomington, TX.
