Adelfa Morales Flores
GOLIAD — Our Kind and Righteous Father God has gained a precious soul! Adelfa Morales Flores is in the arms of the Lord God Almighty! She was the daughter of the late Eva Garcia and Rudulfo Morales. Adelfa was born on June 16, 1934 and passed away on February 19,2021. She was a homemaker and the Martriarch of our family.
Adelfa is survived by her sons, Robert (Monica) Flores, Joe (Loretta) Flores, Ricky Flores (Mary Jane) and Michael (Amanda) Flores; daughters, Rosie (Joe) Deluna, Diana (Sam) Lopez, Elmalinda (John) Ware, Melissa (Larry) Olivarez; 20 grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren; brother, Simon Morales and sister Irma Velencia.
She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Joe C. Flores, Sr; brothers Rodrigo, Ramiro and Rudy Morales and sisters, Linda Pena, Mary Barrientes and Grace Garza.
A visitation will be held on Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at Grace Funeral Home, Goliad from 5:00-7:00PM with a Rosary at 7:00PM. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, February 25, 2021 at 10:00AM at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Goliad with Father Ty Bazar presiding. Interment to follow at Flores Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Sammy Lopez, Robbie Flores, Jason Flores, Brandon Camacho, Josh Camacho and Jayden Flores.
The family requests that all persons in attendance wear masks and practice social distancing.
Memories may be shared with the family at www.gracefuneralhome.net
Arrangements are entrusted to the personal care of Grace Funeral Home, Goliad.
