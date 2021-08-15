Adeline Decker
VICTORIA — Adeline Decker, 92, passed away Thursday, August 12, 2021. Adeline was born March 14, 1929 in Yorktown, TX to the late Martha Skloss and John Gaida.
Adeline is survived by her daughters, Sharon Rangnow (Gary), Laurie Koenig (Jim) both of Victoria; grandchildren, Kyle Rangnow (Victoria) of Victoria, Brandon Rangnow of Victoria, Wendy Schneider of Sugar Land, Kyle Koenig of Houston, Nick Koenig (Kim) of Katy, Jeffrey Koenig (Rebecca) of Houston and her great-grandchildren, Ryan Speed, Lauren Rangnow, Kallen Rangnow, Juliet Rangnow, Johnna Rangnow, Everett Rangnow, Andrew Schneider, Nathan Koenig and Kaden Koenig.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, John H. Decker; daughter, Linda Decker Dentler; 1 sister and 1 brother.
Visitation will be Tuesday, August 17, 2021 from 9-9:30 AM at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church with a rosary to be recited at 9:30. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10 AM with burial at Resurrection Cemetery.
Pallbearers are Nick Koenig, Jeffery Koenig, Kyle Rangnow, Brandon Rangnow, Kallen Rangnow and Andrew Schneider.
Honorary pallbearers are Everett Rangnow, Lauren Rangnow
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to St. Joseph High School.
For the full obituary or words of comfort may be shared at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.

