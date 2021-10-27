Adolfo Chavana, Jr.
PORT LAVACA — Adolfo Chavana, Jr, 55, of Port Lavaca passed away Saturday, October 23, 2021 in San Antonio. He was born November 15, 1965 to the late Adolfo Chavana, Sr. and Sara (Briones) Chavana.
Visitation will be 5:00 to 7:00 PM, Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at Grace Funeral Chapel, 1604 W. Austin St., Port Lavaca, with a prayer service to follow. Services will be 11:00 AM Thursday, October 28, 2021 at Grace Funeral Chapel with Pastor Jesse Trevino officiating, with a prayer service starting at 10:30
AM.
Pallbearers will be Derrick Chavana, Richard Chavana, Sr., Richard Chavana, Jr., Alonzo Chavana, Rene Mendoza and Dan Burchfield.
Adolfo is survived by his loving wife, Leonila Chavana; two sons, Alexander and Aaron Ray Chavana; a daughter, Aracely Chavana, all of Port Lavaca; a brother, Richard (Martha) Chavana, Sr.; four sisters, Diana Dicenzo, Ida (Dan) Burchfield; Monica (Rene) Mendoza, all of Port Lavaca and Olga (Michael) Smith of Three rivers; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of family and friends.
Adolfo was a member of the Spirit and Truth Tabernacle, he was a God fearing man and always took Sundays off. He was willing to help others. He loved his wife’s cooking and being on the tractor in the fields. He was surrounded by our very loving family.
Thoughts and fond memories may be shared at www.gracefuneralhome.net
Arrangements and services under the personal direction of Grace Funeral Homes and Cemeteries.

