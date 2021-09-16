Adolfo H. Villarreal
TIOVLI — Adolfo H. Villarreal, 98, went to his heavenly home on September 11, 2021. He was born on the Martin O’Conner Ranch in Tivoli, Texas on August 12, 1923. His parents were Placido and Herminia Hernandez Villarreal. Mr. Villarreal was the owner of Villarreal Barber Shop, Pan American Restaurant and dancehall, and the Tivoli Motel. Mr. Villarreal served his country in the United States Army. He was instrumental in establishing an American G.I. Forum chapter and LULAC chapter for the Austwell-Tivoli area. Even though he never held an elected office he helped many individuals get elected into various offices.
He is survived by his daughters, Lydia Aguirre (Antonio Aguirre, Jr.) and Linda R. Miller; sister, Maria Guadalupe Flores of Helotes, Texas; grandchildren, Sarah Aguirre (Troy Williams) of Houston, Texas and Erica R. Aguilar (Anthony Aguilar) of Victoria, Texas; and great-grandchildren, Kegan and Karisa Rubio and Xavier and Alexander Aguilar of Victoria, Texas.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Raquel Herrera and his parents; son, Richard Villarreal and grandson, Stephen Rubio; sister, Augustina Villarreal; and brothers, Samuel, Roberto, and Alfredo Villarreal.
Visitation will be held Friday, September 17, 2021 from 5-7 p.m. followed by a rosary at 7 p.m. at Richardson-Colonial Funeral Home in Port Lavaca. Funeral Mass will be Saturday, September 18, 2021 at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Tivoli with Father Tommy Chen officiating. Burial will follow in Tivoli Cemetery with military honors under the direction of the Calhoun County Veterans Joint Honor Guard. Due to the rise in Covid 19 cases, the family kindly asks that everyone please wear a mask to all services.
Pallbearers are Kegan Rubio, Anthony Aguilar, Troy Williams, Matthew Bravo, Jason Villarreal, and Nora Bela.
Honorary Pallbearers are Rocky Falden, Mingo Gutierrez, Arnulfo Perez, Pat Gyllenband, Emerico Herrera, Irineo Herrera, and Gary Herrera.
Memorial donations may be made to Tivoli Cemetery, Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, or Hospice of South Texas.
Special thanks to Marsela Garcia, Rosa Benavides, Etta Jean (aka Irene) Wright, Santos Zamora, and Cindy Meyer. Also special thanks to Dr. Nezhad and Hospice of South Texas for their wonderful care.
