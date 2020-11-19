Adolph Cleveland
Stehle
NORDHEIM — Adolph Cleveland Stehle, 80, of Nordheim, TX passed away at home on September 30, 2020 along with his faithful companion, Peanut. Cleveland was born on Easter Sunday, March 24, 1940 in Ratcliff in rural DeWitt County to the late Adolph and Margueriete Spinks Stehle. He graduated from Yorktown High School in 1959, where he was a member of the FFA and lettered in football and track. During his senior year, he was a member of the Mile Relay team that qualified for state. Shortly after high school, Cleveland began his career in the oil patch. He worked alongside his father for many years and even worked with his younger brother for a few years. He worked almost 30 years for Buzzini Drilling Company and was a tool pusher on Rig 10. Cleveland also worked for Harkins Drilling Company and finished out his 50+ year career as a consultant for Pioneer. He made his home in Nordheim for approximately 50 years.
He is survived by his loving wife, Julibeth, his daughters: Tyree (Johnny Romero) Stehle, Scharriee (Dustin) Sweatman, Michelle Stehle and Tanya (Roman Sager) Stehle and sons: Robert (Peggy) Franke, Michael (Susan) Franke, Randy (Shannon) Franke and Larry (Briana) Franke, stepdaughter: Stephanie Phariss, grandchildren: Randy (Stephanie) Franke, Robert (Brittany) Franke, Amanda (Mathew Stary) Franke, Courtney (Shane) Kulik, Candace (Jeffery) Reynolds, Ashleigh (Travis) Peyton, Meghan (Adam Cortez) Davis, Derek (Jennifer) Franke, Shelby Franke, Abigail Franke, Madeleine Franke, Gabrielle Franke, Kyle Cervantes, Christian Cervantes, Evan Migura, Garrett Sweatman, Hannah Sweatman, Jaiden Garcia, Nevaeh Garcia, Skylar Garcia, Eric Phariss Jr and Jarrett Phariss, great-grandchildren: Korey (Marlen), Kierstyn, Kyleigh, Kaleb, Kyndel, Brody, Paxton, Gracyn, Jaxen, Madisyn, Bryce, Colt, Cinley, Cullen, Carter, Piper, Patrick, Paige, Sam, Case, Carson, and Anthony, and great-great-grandchildren: Adalia and Korleigh. Cleveland is also survived by sisters Jewel Uhl, Louise (Norbert) Vogel, Karen (Warren) Rogers, brother Mark (Zanna) Stehle and a brother-in-law Lavern Meyer. Uncle Sonny was loved by his numerous nieces and nephews.
Cleveland is proceeded in death by his parents, sisters Hazel Jean Stehle and June Catherine Meyer and a brother-in-law Billie Sam Uhl and nephew Billy Uhl Jr.
Pallbearers are Evan Migura, Garrett Sweatman, Aaron Stehle, Derek Franke, Jaiden Garcia, and Robert Franke Jr. Honorary pallbearers are Glenn Lassmann, James Broll, Luke Goebel, Harlyn Goebel, and Larry Dial.
Visitation will be from 1-2 pm Saturday November 21, 2020 with Memorial service beginning at 2 pm at Massey Funeral Home. Private family burial at a later time.
Due to the current health situation masks are required.
You are invited to sign the online guest book at www.masseyfh.com
Arrangements made by Massey Funeral Home, Yorktown, Texas 361-564-2900.
