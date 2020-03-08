ADOLPH SPANN VICTORIA - Adolph R. Spann, 93, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, March 4th, 2020. Visitation and Rosary will be held Monday, March 9th at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Highway in Victoria from 5pm-7pm with rosary to be recited at 6pm. Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, March 10th at 10am at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 105 N. Williams Street with Rev. Albert Yankey officiating. Burial will follow at Resurrection Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Crystal Straight, Michael Spann, Michael Straight, Leonard Spann, Alex Vana and Dale Kalinowski. Honorary pallbearers are his great-grandchildren and Our Lady of Lourdes Holy Name Society. Adolph was born October 5th, 1926 to the late Matthew and Clara Spann. He owned Conditioned Air Services for many years. He loved hunting, fishing, shooting skeet, playing dominoes and vacationing in Colorado. He enjoyed watching football, especially the Indianapolis Colts and the Dallas Cowboys. He was a member of the Holy Name Society at Our Lady of Lourdes, the VFW, the American Legion and multiple dance clubs. Adolph was a loving father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He is now with his beloved wife, Evelyn, once again. Adolph was preceded in death by his wife, Evelyn Spann; his parents, Matthew and Clara Spann; and his grandson, Matthew Wayne Spann. Adolph is survived by his sons, Kenny Spann and wife, Melissa and Glenn Spann and wife, Vickie; grandchildren, Michael Straight and Crystal Straight; great-grandchildren, Matthew Vasquez, Hunter Vasquez, Jayce Garcia, Ivy Garcia, Luke Straight and Scarellet Straight; brother, Raymond Spann (Esther); sisters, Evelyn Simper, Albina Bohuslav (Clarence) and Barbara Bruns (Kenneth); along with numerous other loving family members and friends. The family requests any memorial donations be sent to the Our Lady of LourdesDriveway Fund, Hospice of South Texas or to the Holy Name Society. Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net. Services under the trust and personal care of Grace Funeral Home.
