Adrian Roy Mueller
WESTHOFF — Adrian Roy Mueller, age 94 went to be with his heavenly father on September 6, 2021. He was born in Cuero on July 8, 1927 to Alfred G. Mueller and Hilda Fertsch Mueller. Adrian was baptized and confirmed at St. John Lutheran Church in Westhoff. He graduated from Cuero High School with honors and served in the Navy until 1946. In the Navy he learned electrical skills and radio technical training. He planned on pursuing these skills, however, he returned to the family farm to begin his long love of farming and ranching. In the drought of 1956, he sold most of his cattle and went to work for Texas Eastern Corporation where he retired after 30 years of service in Charco and Thomaston. During this time, he also owned Mueller Electric, which provided electrician services for Westhoff and rewound electric motors. At the same time, he raised his son and daughters; Denis, Lanette and Bonnie with pride and making sure they got college degrees to the college of their choice. On July 2, 1970 he married Lorene Ammerman Henrichs at First Lutheran Church in Gonzales. At his retirement, he and Lorene actively ran their three ranches and spent many days at the family fishing house in Port O’Connor. He was always proud of a big red fish catch or a huge take on trout. His biggest challenge was to catch as many fish as Lorene. Lorene passed away in 2002. In 2004 he married Jo Ann Noack at Faith Lutheran Church in Seguin. Jo Ann quickly adopted the family dog, Putsy. They enjoyed belonging to a supper club with many friends and ate out most nights with friends. They especially enjoyed The White Leghorn Inn and Ebrom’s restaurant in Westhoff where they had their own tables. Along with Jo Ann, Adrian picked up a new brother and sister in law, Joe and Dolores. He looked forward to their visits from Brunswick, Ohio. He loved the annual family sausage making weekend and taught each of his grandchildren and great grandchildren how to turn the crank on the sausage stuffer. Another hobby of his was playing the German card game of Skat. Adrian was always very active in the Westhoff community, serving on St. John’s Lutheran church council most of his life. He was Vice President of Hochheim Prairie Insurance Branch 20 for over 50 years. He was proud of this because his grandfather Otto Fertsch was one of the earliest Hochheim Prairie Agents. He was also a long-time director of DeWitt County Electric Co. and supported the merger with Guadalupe Electric Cooperative and joined their board and served many more years. He also was a member of the Westhoff Volunteer Fire Department and the Westhoff American Legion. Adrian is survived by his wife, Jo Ann Mueller; his son, Denis Mueller and wife Sheryl, his daughters, Lanette Gips and husband Ottie and daughter, Bonnie Burton. He is also survived by sons, David Henrichs and wife Gail, Ricky Henrichs and his wife Carol and Gary Noack and his wife Sandra; daughters, Cindy Schrank and her husband Ronald and Lisa Maltony and her husband David. He is also survived by 16 grandchildren and 33 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and wife, Lorene. Visitation will be Friday, September 10, 2021, from 1 to 2pm at St John Lutheran Church in Westhoff. Funeral services will begin at 2 p.m. with Pastor Paul Muehlbrad officiating. Interment will follow at Westhoff Cemetery. Memorials can be made to the Westhoff American Legion or St. John Lutheran Church, Westhoff or the charity of the donor’s choice. You may sign the guestbook or send condolences at www.freundfuneralhome.com.
Freund Funeral Home, 361-275-2343.
