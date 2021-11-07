Adriene Annette Bonorden
VICTORIA — Adriene Annette Bonorden, 76, went to be with our Lord on November 4, 2021. Adriene was born May 14, 1945, in Victoria, Texas, to the late Johnnie and Thelma Rundzieher. She married Paul Dean Bonorden Sr. on August 16, 1963.
Adriene grew up in Crescent Valley, the fourth of five children. After high school, she and Paul were joined in Holy Matrimony in St. Mary’s Catholic Church, and the two were happily married for 58 years. In that time, Adriene was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, homemaker, and head baker of the convenience stores she co-owned and operated with Paul: B&H Mini Mart in Port Lavaca (1975 to 1987) then Cimarron Express, Cimarron Junction, and Cimarron Crossing in Victoria (1991 to 2012). While Paul managed the financial and public sides of the business, Adriene worked quietly in the background (often with her dear friend and fellow baker, Lisa Cumpian) to make the bakery one of the best loved in the area. Many people in Victoria are familiar with her delicious baked goods, especially her famous iced sugar cookies, but are unaware of the long hours of hard work and dedication behind all of it. Day after day, Adriene would diligently start baking at 2:30 in the morning and work well into the following afternoon.
Extremely creative and skillful, Adriene managed to make time for several hobbies. She was talented in cooking and baking, landscaping, woodworking, sewing, pottery, and stained glass. She was genuine, generous and would not hesitate to use her gifts and talents to help family and friends when the opportunity arose.
Adriene had an adventurous spirit and enjoyed family trips to Disney, New England, New York, as well as a 50th anniversary cruise and many other excursions. After Parkinson’s took away her ability to enjoy many of her hobbies and interests, Paul lovingly took care of all of her needs, and her beloved sister, Sandra, kept her spirits up with weekly outings and ice cream. Sr. Donna Bonorden, her sister-in-law and close friend, would often come over to visit and enjoy card games, which were part of many family gatherings and countless happy memories.
Adriene is survived by her loving husband of 58 years, Paul Bonorden Sr.; 3 sons: Paul (Yvonne) Bonorden Jr., Jeffrey (Susanne) Bonorden, and Charles (Heather) Bonorden; 1 daughter: Elizabeth Bonorden; 9 grandchildren: James Tyler (Aracely) Bonorden, Thomas (Erica) Bonorden, Patrick Bonorden, Samuel Bonorden, Alexander Bonorden, Joshua Bonorden, Noah Bonorden, Isaac Bonorden, and Allison Rokovich; and 3 great-grandchildren: Liam, Connor, and Logan Bonorden.
She is also survived by sisters Jacqueline (Clifton) Rutherford and Sandra Davis and brother John (Liz) Rundzieher. Adriene will also be dearly remembered and missed by all of her extended family, friends, and co-workers whose lives were touched by her honesty, kindness, and generosity.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her brother and his wife, Ernest (Marilyn) Rundzieher.
Visitation will be Friday, November 12, 2021, from 5-7 PM at Rosewood Funeral Chapel. The Most Holy Rosary of the Blessed Virgin Mary will begin at 9:30 AM followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 10 AM at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Victoria, Texas, on November 13, 2021. Burial will follow immediately at Resurrection Cemetery.
Pallbearers are James Tyler Bonorden, Thomas Bonorden, Patrick Bonorden, Samuel Bonorden, Alexander Bonorden, and Joshua Bonorden. Honorary pallbearers are all of Adriene’s grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Memorial donations may be made to St. Mary’s Catholic Church or Hospice of South Texas.
Words of comfort may be shared at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.
