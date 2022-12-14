Agnes Adamek
YOAKUM — Agnes Jemelka Adamek, age 87, passed away Sunday, December 11, 2022. She was born January 2, 1935 in Shiner to Rudolph and Agnes (Migl) Jemelka. She attended Green School and St. Ludmilla Catholic School.
Agnes married Gilbert G. Adamek on July 14, 1952 at Sts. Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church in Shiner and they were blessed with 68 years of marriage until his passing in November 2020.
In 1954, Gilbert and Agnes formed Adamek Cattle Company which still operates today. Agnes was an accomplished artist, opened the Arts and Craft Shoppe on Lott St. in Yoakum in 1978, holding painting lessons, framing works of art, selling crafts, ceramics and art supplies. In 1995 she relocated to Grand Ave. and renamed her shop to Frames, Etc. She was a member of St. Ann Catholic Church, St. Ann Altar Society, St. Ann KJZT and Catholic Daughters of America. Agnes especially enjoyed traveling the world with Gilbert and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Agnes will always be remembered for being a person of God, having a strong prayer life and for being a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, daughter, sister and friend.
She is survived by her children, Kay Langford, Alan Adamek, Kenneth (Lorrie) Adamek, Gilbert (Janet) Adamek, Ronald (Maurine) Adamek and Nanette (David) DeBord; 17 grandchildren and 34 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Henrietta Jemelka.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Gilbert; her 4 year-old angel, daughter, Lynette Adamek, parents; brothers, Daniel Jemelka and Rudolph Jemelka; sisters, Margaret Simper, Martha Krejci and Jeanne Pustjekovsky.
Rosary 9:30 a.m. with Funeral Mass 10 a.m., Thursday, December 15, 2022 at St. Joseph Catholic Church with Most Rev. Gary Janak D.D. and Rev. Msgr. John Peters officiating. Interment to follow at St. Ann Catholic Cemetery at Hochheim.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to St. Ann Church or the Care Team Hospice.
Arrangements by Thiele Cooper Funeral Home, 361-293-5656.
