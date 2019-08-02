AGNES C. ELLIOTT KILLEEN - Agnes C. Elliott, 79, went to be with the Lord July 27, 2019. Agnes was born August 5, 1939 in Buffalo, NY. Agnes is survived by her three sons and their wives, Edgar and Gayla Beaudoin of Lolita, Tx, Philip and Gina Beaudoin of Machias, NY, and Andy and Melissa Beaudoin of NY. Three brothers, two sisters, and numerous grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husbands, Edgar Beaudoin Sr. and Roger Elliott; and daughter, Yvonne Freeman. Cremation services intrusted to Affordable Burial, Killeen.
