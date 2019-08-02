AGNES C. ELLIOTT KILLEEN - Agnes C. Elliott, 79, went to be with the Lord July 27, 2019. Agnes was born August 5, 1939 in Buffalo, NY. Agnes is survived by her three sons and their wives, Edgar and Gayla Beaudoin of Lolita, Tx, Philip and Gina Beaudoin of Machias, NY, and Andy and Melissa Beaudoin of NY. Three brothers, two sisters, and numerous grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husbands, Edgar Beaudoin Sr. and Roger Elliott; and daughter, Yvonne Freeman. Cremation services intrusted to Affordable Burial, Killeen.

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.