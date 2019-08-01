AGNES ELLIOTT KILLEEN - Agnes was born August 5, 1939 in NY. She is survived by her sons and their wives , Edgar & Gayla Beaudoin, Philip & Gina Beaudoin also 3 Brothers & 2 sisters , several grandchildren and nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her husbands Ed Beaudoin Sr and Roger Elliot and daughter Yvonne Freeman.
