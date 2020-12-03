Agnes Frances Srubar
WESTHOFF — Agnes Frances Srubar, 87, of Westhoff went home to be with her Heavenly Father on Tues. Dec. 1, 2020. She was born April 2, 1933 in Westhoff to the late John and Josephine Warzecha Ledwik. Agnes worked at the telephone company in Victoria before marrying the love of her life Leon Srubar on Feb. 9, 1957 at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Yorktown.
Agnes was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. She was a dedicated caregiver to her mother and elderly aunts for many years. As a devout Catholic, Agnes offered countless hours of service during her lifetime. She enjoyed gardening and playing dominos with her friends and family and was well known for her delicious home cooking enjoyed by many.
Agnes is survived by her husband Leon; children Ramona (Layton) Sample, Christi (Mark) Kalinowski, Monica (John) Sauer, James (Julie) Srubar and Dennis Srubar; grandchildren Erin (James) McCray, Cole (Gina) Sample, Maegan Pakebusch, Justin Kalinowski, Lindsay & Audrey Sauer, Luke & Caroline Srubar, great-grandchildren Sydney & Dayton McCray, Emersyn, Levi & Stetson Sample and Olivia Laramore. Agnes is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held Sat. Dec. 5, 2020 at 10-10:30 am with Rosary beginning at 10:30 and Funeral Mass at 11 at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Yorktown. Interment to follow at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Cole Sample, James McCray, Justin Kalinowski, Art Coles, Dwain Garber, Kyle Salziger, Mark Sievers and Mike Slaughter.
Memorials may be made to Hospice of South Texas, Holy Cross Cemetery or St. Aloysius Catholic Church.
You are invited to sign the online guest book at www.masseyfh.com
Arrangements made by Massey Funeral Home, Yorktown, Texas 361-564-2900.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Bond planning committee reviews possible bond avenues (4)
- Authorities: Pedestrian's death on Victoria County highway appears accidental (3)
- Squirrel involved in Ganado power outage (2)
- TDCJ employee charged with having sex with supervised person (2)
- 30-foot Christmas tree to light up downtown Victoria (1)
- Cryotherapy, personal fitness gym continues through pandemic, 4 years of business (1)
- Bread Crumbs: Thank God for 2020 (1)
- Letter: Freedom and equality must not be taken lightly (2)
- Opinion: Claims by President Donald Trump about issues with Dominion Voting machines (2)
- VISD needs community support, substitute teachers (1)
Online Poll
Do you put up a live Christmas tree?
You voted:
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.