AGNES LUCILLE BEZDEK GRIFFITH POINT COMFORT - Our beloved Mother, Agnes Lucille Bezdek Griffith born December 21, 1921 in Louise Texas, went to the lord's kingdom Sunday, November 3, 2019 at 10:00 p.m. in Houston. She was the 11th of 12 children born to her parents Rudolph and Anna Bezdek and the last to pass away in her family. She also follows the passing of her husband Paul W. Griffith and son Jeffry P. Griffith. She lived in Point Comfort, Texas for 66 years raising their 4 children, Linda Prokop of Victoria, Texas, Janet Fleming and husband Jeff of Pearland, Texas, Joan Schillings of Houston, Texas. She has 9 Grandchildren, 17 Great Grandchildren and 13 Great Great Grandchildren, several nieces and nephews and their children. She moved to Houston in 2013 to be with her daughters. Mother loved plants, playing Bingo, playing the slot machines , traveling to California, Lake Tahoe, Missouri, Louisiana and Germany. She also like cooking and having her girls and family over for visits. Casket beares are tenderly bearing their grandmother to her final resting place in Port Lavaca at Greenlawn Cemetery next to her husband, they are Honorary Pall Bearers are Jeff Fleming, Richard Bezdek and Stuart Shapiro. Pall Bearers are Brandon Alexander, Chris Knapek, Christian Knapek, Dusty Myers, Ryan Myers, and Tony Prokop. Visitation will be Thursday, November 7, 2019 from 6:00 to 7:00 p.m at Richardson-Colonial Funeral Home with a rosary to follow at 7:00. Funeral Services are at Richardson-Colonial Funeral Home Friday, November 8 at 10:30 a.m. The commital service will follow at Greenlawn Cemetery. Words comfort may be shared at www.richardsoncolonial.com
