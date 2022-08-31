Agnes Kouba Roznovsky
HALLETTSVILLE — Agnes Kouba Roznovsky, 86, of Hallettsville, passed away August 27, 2022. She was born on June 13, 1936, to Jim & Bessie Simper Kouba, in Moulton, TX. She married Judge Wilbert “Peanut” Roznovsky Sr., on July 12, 1954, in Moulton. She was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church of Hallettsville.
Agnes is survived by: 2 sons, Wilbert Roznovsky Jr. (Trish) and Danny Roznovsky (Stephanie); daughter Laurie Janak (Andrew); 10 grandchildren; and 13 great grandchildren.
Agnes was preceded in death by: husband; parents; brother James Joseph Kouba; 2 sisters, Bernadette Marek and Marie Buxkemper.
Funeral Mass Service: 2 pm, Friday, September 2, 2022, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church of Hallettsville. Visitation: 5 pm, Thursday, at Kubena Funeral Home, with Rosary starting at 7 pm. Memorials: Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Hospice of South Texas or donor’s choice. Burial: Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery.

