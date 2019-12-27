Otto, Agnes

AGNES STARY OTTO INEZ - Agnes Stary Otto, 96 of Inez passed away on Saturday, December 21, 2019. She was born in Moulton, TX on January 11, 1923 to Matej and Kristine Vavra Stary. She is survived by her daughters, Jeanene Tipton of California, Sondra Pena of Victoria; son, Donald Gene (Theresa) Otto of Inez; brother, Edwin Stary of Victoria; four grandchildren and six great grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Otto was preceded in death by her husband, Anton Robert Otto and a daughter, Jeanette Wearden. Visitation will be Friday, December 27, 2019 from 5-7 PM at Rosewood Funeral Chapels with a rosary to be recited at 7 PM. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 AM on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at St. Mary's Catholic Church with burial to follow in Memory Gardens Cemetery. Memorials may be made to St. Mary's Catholic Church or St. Joseph Catholic Church in Inez. Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com

