Agnes Rivera

She was a member of Sts. Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church and was a devoted wife and loving mother. She was a custodian at Shiner ISD for 27 years
Survivors are her beloved husband of 48 years, Reynaldo Rivera of Shiner; daughter, Linda Elliott (Kenny) of Victoria and son, Reynaldo Rivera Jr. (Ludy) of Midland; granddaughter Victoria Lecon (Eric) and grandson, Travis Brosh (Allie), both of Shiner and great-grandchildren, Kaydence Franke, Joshua Lecon and Kadilaya Lecon; sister, Josie Orosco (Carlos) of Shiner and Pauline Gomez (Ernest) of Yoakum; brothers, Billy Castro (Barbara) of Moulton, Andrew Castro (Toni) of Moulton, Johnny Castro (Delores) of Manor, and Rudy Castro (Ruth) of New Braunfels; loving niece and caregiver, Elisa Velek; numerous nieces and nephews and extended family.
Preceded in death by her parents; sister, Vera Ramirez.
Visitation 4 to 6 p.m., Sunday, October 4, 2020 at Thiele Cooper Funeral Home with Rosary recited at 6 p.m.
Funeral Mass 10 a.m., Monday, October 5, 2020 at Sts. Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church with Rev. Bryan Heyer officiating. Burial to follow at Guadalupe Cemetery.
Memorials may be given to Sts. Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church.
Arrangements by Thiele Cooper Funeral Home, 361-293-5656.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.