Agustin C. Serrano Jr.
YORKTOWN — Agustin C. Serrano Jr, 72, of Yorktown passed away Monday, May 17, 2021. He was born August 4, 1948 in Yorktown, TX to the late Agustin Sr. and Merce Castro Serrano. . He enjoyed playing cards, dominos and loved to dance, especially the Twist. His card buddies called him “the Giggler”. He was the biggest jokester with a contagious laugh.
He is survived by his children Rosa Serrano, Irma (Ruben) Garcia, Cynthia (Jerry) Pierce, Jessica (Luis) Herrera, Teresa (Keith) Leister, Agustin (LeeAnn) Serrano III, Anthony Serrano, Veronica Serrano, 15 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. He is also survived by his siblings Manuel Serrano, Danny Serrano, Ruben Serrano, Noe Serrano and Susan Silgero.
He was preceded in death by his parents, infant brother and twin grandchildren.
Visitation will be 5-7 pm Thursday May 20, 2021, with rosary starting at 7 pm at Massey Funeral Home. Funeral Mass will be 10 am Friday May 21, 2021 at San Luis Catholic Church with Rev. Roger Hawes officiating. Interment will be at San Luis Catholic Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Spencer Pierce, Jordan Pierce, Brady Pierce, Steven Herrera, Agustin Serrano IV and Joshua Garcia. Honorary pallbearers are Jacob Garcia, Pedro De Hoyos, Jake Provow, Curtis Gruetzmacher, Ruben Serrano, David Styra, Joe Ortiz Jr, Mike Miller, Rudy Perez, Trey Alexander and Darryl Borth.
The family is requesting masks and social distancing at the funeral home and church.
Memorials can be given to San Luis Catholic Church or donor’s choice.
Arrangements by Massey Funeral Home, Yorktown, 361-564-2900.
