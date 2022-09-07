Agustin Trevino, Jr.
PORT LAVACA — Agustin Trevino Jr., 70, of Port Lavaca passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on September 4, 2022. He was born July 26, 1952 in Victoria to Agustin Trevino Sr. and Victoria Ortiz Trevino. Agustin was retired from Alcoa and was a member of their 25 year club. He was a member of Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church, was a HUGE Houston Astros fan, enjoyed bowling, but mostly, he enjoyed attending the sporting events his grandchildren were involved in. Spending time with his family and grandkids was what he enjoyed most.
He is survived by his daughter, Sandra Trevino Zarate (Rene); son, Adrian Trevino (Lisa); brother, Fred Trevino (Alma); grandchildren, Doro Villegas Jr. (Karen), Gavin Trevino, Corrine Villegas, Gabbie Villegas, Adriel Trevino, and Christian Trevino; and former wife, Esperanza Trevino (the mother of his children).
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Visitation will be held Friday, September 9, 2022 from 6-7 p.m. followed by a rosary at 7 p.m. at Richardson-Colonial Funeral Home. Funeral Mass will be Saturday, September 10, 2022 at 9 a.m. at Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Gardens Cemetery.
Pallbearers are Doro Villegas Jr., Gavin Trevino, Adriel Trevino, Rick Osornia, Frank Garcia III, and Agustin “Tino” Trevino. Honorary Pallbearers are Christian Trevino and his Alcoa work family.
Memorial donations may be made to Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church.
Words of comfort and special memories may be shared with the family at www.richardsoncolonial.com
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
- 10 drivers arrested on DWI charges over Labor Day weekend
- Fab Five: Dunkin' donuts to open this month with new development on the horizon
- Calhoun cracks Top 5 in latest volleyball rankings
- Jason Herring approaches 200th victory at Refugio
- Yoakum sets eyes on district after win over Gonzales
- Victoria West sweeps Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial
- Victoria County agrees to accept free vaccinations at animal control
- Cuero, Refugio move up in Week 3 rankings
- Victoria woman arrested on DWI charge
- Essential workers: Labor Day a day on for restaurant, zoo workers
Commented
- Letter: Banning semi-automatic rifles worked in 1994 (5)
- Letter: Abortion issue is a matter of religion (2)
- Victoria council to vote on lowering tax rate by 3 cents (2)
- Gallery: Victoria East vs. New Braunfels Canyon football (2)
- William Lee Upham (1)
- Two men arrested separately on assault cases, both with previous convictions (1)
- Bloomington gets season off to successful start (1)
- Right-wing coalition that targeted VISD hiring has eyes on board elections (1)
- Are burger wars in Texas heating up? The answer is easier than ordering at In-N-Out (1)
- Jim Graff: God has an amazingly fruitful and fulfilling life for us (1)
- 'The Grid' podcast: Writers always try to establish a 'voice,' now you can hear them too (1)
- Thomas Reagan Jordan (1)
- Independent audit of appraisal district just makes sense to ease taxpayers' concerns (1)
- Nature Notes: Where to see wood storks (1)
- Football is back! Friday night lights return (1)
Online Poll
Do you know someone who has gotten a DWI?
You voted:
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.