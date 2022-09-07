Agustin Trevino, Jr.
PORT LAVACA — Agustin Trevino Jr., 70, of Port Lavaca passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on September 4, 2022. He was born July 26, 1952 in Victoria to Agustin Trevino Sr. and Victoria Ortiz Trevino. Agustin was retired from Alcoa and was a member of their 25 year club. He was a member of Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church, was a HUGE Houston Astros fan, enjoyed bowling, but mostly, he enjoyed attending the sporting events his grandchildren were involved in. Spending time with his family and grandkids was what he enjoyed most.
He is survived by his daughter, Sandra Trevino Zarate (Rene); son, Adrian Trevino (Lisa); brother, Fred Trevino (Alma); grandchildren, Doro Villegas Jr. (Karen), Gavin Trevino, Corrine Villegas, Gabbie Villegas, Adriel Trevino, and Christian Trevino; and former wife, Esperanza Trevino (the mother of his children).
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Visitation will be held Friday, September 9, 2022 from 6-7 p.m. followed by a rosary at 7 p.m. at Richardson-Colonial Funeral Home. Funeral Mass will be Saturday, September 10, 2022 at 9 a.m. at Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Gardens Cemetery.
Pallbearers are Doro Villegas Jr., Gavin Trevino, Adriel Trevino, Rick Osornia, Frank Garcia III, and Agustin “Tino” Trevino. Honorary Pallbearers are Christian Trevino and his Alcoa work family.
Memorial donations may be made to Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church.
Words of comfort and special memories may be shared with the family at www.richardsoncolonial.com

