YORKTOWN — Aileen Kenne, 90, of Yorktown, passed away on Feb. 1, 2022. She was born Nov. 25, 1931 in Nordheim, Tx to the late Emil and Freida Leister Bohach.
She is survived by her brothers William Bohach and Elroy Bohach, her sister Mildred Bohach and sons Stephen (Janie) Kenne, and Sheldon (Mary Ann) Kenne, grandchildren Clayton (Christina) Kenne, Dustin (Kerry) Kenne, Barton (Taylor) Kenne, Kaci Howell, and Kelli (Neil) Dougharty and many great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Clifton Kenne and her parents and brothers Elton Bohach, Vernon Bohach and sister Vera Voelkel.
The family has requested privacy during this time. There will be no public services.
Pallbearers will be Clayton Kenne, Dustin Kenne, Barton Kenne, Neil Dougharty, Chad Bohach and Tyler Bohach.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Nordheim Museum or donor’s choice.
You are invited to sign the online guest book at www.masseyfh.com.
Arrangements by Massey Funeral Home, Yorktown, Texas 361-564-2900.

