Swint, Ala

ALA MERLE SWINT BAY CITY - Ala Merle Swint, 93, of Bay City, TX passed away April 24, 2020. She was born January 15, 1927 in Oakville, TX to the late Howard Leon Woods and Naomi Evelyn McKinnley Woods. She was preceded in death by her husband of 74 years, Albert Theodore Swint on April 27, 2019 and daughter-in-law Karen Cargil Swint on October 11, 2019. Survivors include daughter Sherri Mills & husband Gordon "Bob" of Kingsville, TX; sons Ted Swint of Del Rio, TX and Clay Swint of Lake Hills, TX; grandchildren James McAda & wife Helen, Marlo Martin & husband Pat and Seth Swint & wife Stacey; and great, grandchildren Raleigh McAda, Troy Swint, Amber Swint, Audrey Swint, Haley Swint and Seth Swint. She will be greatly missed by family and friends. Due to current situations concerning public health, services will be private. Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.taylorbros.net. Arrangements are with Taylor Bros. Funeral Home Bay City. 979-245-4613.

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

Load entries