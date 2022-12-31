ALAINA Kate Shaw
VICTORIA — Alaina Kate Shaw, 7 weeks old passed away Sunday, December 18, 2022. She was born October 26, 2022 to Jarred Shaw and Rozlyn Villareal of Victoria. She is survived by her parents. Visitation will begin Monday, January 2, 2023, at 9:00 am with a Holy Rosary to be recited at 9:30 am at Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home. Burial will be at Guadalupe Cemetery in Mission Valley. Under the care of Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home 361-575-3212.
