Alan G. Lichey

Alan was well known in the public for being a car salesperson all of his career, having worked for Rolly Mylius Motors and Cooper Chevrolet. He was formerly a Yoakum volunteer fireman and had many “coffee shop” friends. After retirement , he enjoyed his ranching.
Survivors are his beloved wife of 60 years, Patricia (McCord) Lichey of Yoakum and daughter, Deanne Lichey of Yoakum.
Preceded in death by his parents.
Private Funeral Service was held with entombment in St. Joseph Catholic Mausoleum.
Pallbearers are Gary Valenta, Lance McCord, Tony Rohan, Brandon Cooper, Pat Sobotik, Larry Botard and Donnie Schaefer.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Hospice of South Texas or St. Joseph Catholic Church.
Arrangements by Thiele Cooper Funeral Home, 361-293-5656.
