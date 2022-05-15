Alan Ray Reeb
CORPUS CHRISTI — Alan Ray Reeb, age 81, graduated into Heaven on May 5, 2022. He was born on February 9, 1941 to Paul Joseph Reeb and Ruth Catherine Reeb in San Benito, Texas. Alan was raised in Flour Bluff, Texas and proudly served his country in the United States Navy on the U.S.S Lexington. Alan retired from Halliburton and enjoyed hunting, fishing, building hot rods, building custom rods & reels and carpentry. Alan devoted his life to hard work to provide the best life that he could for his family. On August 20, 1960, he married Lucille Reeb, and they enjoyed 54 years of marriage together.
Alan is preceded in death by his parents Joseph and Ruth, his loving wife Lucille and sisters Millie and Jean.
Left to cherish his memories are, his loving wife Gayna, son Alan (Karon), daughter Tammy (Vernon), son Terry (Kimberly) and his favorite baby Lily (a Maltese). Alan is also survived by 4 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. Alan was a loving father and he will be dearly missed.
Family will receive friends at 1pm Friday May 20, 2022 at Seaside Funeral Home Chapel followed by a Memorial Service at 1:30pm, Inurnment to follow at Seaside Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of South Texas.
