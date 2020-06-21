ALBERT LEO PUPPY BURES FORDTRAN - Albert Leo "Puppy" Bures, 86 of Fordtran, TX earned his heavenly wings on Friday, June 19, 2020. He was born just East of Ganado on October 15, 1933 to Emil and Theresa Okruhlik Bures. After graduating from Ganado High School, he entered St. John Seminary in San Antonio on September 7, 1952. He graduated from St. John's College after two years and entered Assumption House of Philosophy Seminary. He later decided to join Franciscan Friars in Scottsdale, AZ as a Lay Brother. Being a farm boy, he foresaw a good future in Pecan Trees and asked the Superiors of Holy Cross Retreat to allow him to pursue this agricultural avenue of work. He was professed as a Franciscan Brother on June 6, 1959 and took the name of "Albert" as his religious name which he retains to this day. Albert requested to resign and leave the Franciscan Order wanting to continue farming. He purchased the land in 1985 and continued adding land and trees. In 1986 he met Cathy Cook and married on September 7, 1987. Albert worked the pecan farm until he was seriously injured by a falling pecan tree, in 1997 he decided to retire. Albert and Cathy moved to Fordtran in 1998 and have remained there since. He dedicated his retirement years working with the Fordtran Volunteer Fire Department for 22 years. He was also a member of Knights of Columbus Council #9088 and Holy Family Catholic Church. In April of 2019, Albert was diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer. He fought it with determination, as a true fighter and warrior. Albert is survived by his wife Cathy Bures, and sister Angelina Bures Smith of Victoria. He is preceded in death by his parents, brothers; Emil Bures, Sr., Gerald Bures and Bernard Bures, his half-brothers; Jerome and Edward Bures. Pallbearers will be Dennis Bures, Joey Bures, Lonnie Bures, Richard Bures, Larry Bures, Bill Benavides and Steve Pargett. Due to the COVID-19 restriction, there will be a private rosary and mass. Graveside Service will be on Monday, June 22nd at 10:45 am at Assumption Catholic Cemetery in Ganado. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that memorial contributions be made to Assumption Catholic Church 108 6th St. Ganado, TX 77962 or Holy Family Catholic Church 704 Mallette Dr. Victoria, TX 77904. Services have been entrusted to Russell Todish of Ganado Funeral Home, 800 S. Third St., Ganado, TX 77962 361-771-2120.
