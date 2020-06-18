ALBERT BERT GONZALEZ PORT LAVACA - Albert "Bert" Gonzalez, age 57 of Port Lavaca passed away Wednesday, June 17, 2020. He was born December 6, 1962 in Port Lavaca to Felix and Yolanda Gonzalez both of Port Lavaca. He is survived by his parents; wife, Martha Cantu Gonzalez of Port Lavaca; daughters, Jennifer Ortega of Victoria, Jessica Gonzalez of Port Lavaca and Dominique Gonzalez of Port Lavaca; sons, Albert Gonzalez Jr. of Seattle, WA., Miguel Gonzalez of San Antonio, Jeremy Gonzalez (Hunter) of Port Lavaca and Zachary Gonzalez of Port Lavaca; sisters, Anna Alaniz (Rueben) of Friendswood and Alicia Casey (Greg) of Friendswood; brother, Arnulfo Gonzalez of Port Lavaca. He is also survived by 17 grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his son, Marcus Lee Gonzalez. Visitation will begin Friday, June 19, 2020 from 5 - 9pm with a Rosary to be recited at 7pm at Angel Lucy's Funeral Home in Port Lavaca. Visitation will resume Saturday, June 20, 2020 at 10am at the funeral home. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 12 noon at Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church in Port Lavaca. Pallbearers will be Servando Orta, Mark Garcia, Rocky Ybarra, Rueben Alaniz, Jesus Herrera and Raul Morales. Under the direction of Angel Lucy's Funeral Home in Port Lavaca, 361-552-2300.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Petition calls for removal of Confederate statue in DeLeon Plaza (19)
- A picture is worth a thousand words (7)
- Victoria County considers axing forensic audit (7)
- Victoria County commissioners ax forensic audit (7)
- Guest column: America’s love of freedom is unifying theme (6)
- Hallettsville resident throws live pig at animal rights activist (6)
- Guest column: It’s time to take down the statue (5)
- Letter: Leave Confederate statue alone (4)
- Letter: It is time to reconsider the meaning of a monument to Confederacy (3)
- Letter: Regarding the monument, save, don't cave (3)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.