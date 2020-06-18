ALBERT BERT GONZALEZ PORT LAVACA - Albert "Bert" Gonzalez, age 57 of Port Lavaca passed away Wednesday, June 17, 2020. He was born December 6, 1962 in Port Lavaca to Felix and Yolanda Gonzalez both of Port Lavaca. He is survived by his parents; wife, Martha Cantu Gonzalez of Port Lavaca; daughters, Jennifer Ortega of Victoria, Jessica Gonzalez of Port Lavaca and Dominique Gonzalez of Port Lavaca; sons, Albert Gonzalez Jr. of Seattle, WA., Miguel Gonzalez of San Antonio, Jeremy Gonzalez (Hunter) of Port Lavaca and Zachary Gonzalez of Port Lavaca; sisters, Anna Alaniz (Rueben) of Friendswood and Alicia Casey (Greg) of Friendswood; brother, Arnulfo Gonzalez of Port Lavaca. He is also survived by 17 grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his son, Marcus Lee Gonzalez. Visitation will begin Friday, June 19, 2020 from 5 - 9pm with a Rosary to be recited at 7pm at Angel Lucy's Funeral Home in Port Lavaca. Visitation will resume Saturday, June 20, 2020 at 10am at the funeral home. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 12 noon at Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church in Port Lavaca. Pallbearers will be Servando Orta, Mark Garcia, Rocky Ybarra, Rueben Alaniz, Jesus Herrera and Raul Morales. Under the direction of Angel Lucy's Funeral Home in Port Lavaca, 361-552-2300.

